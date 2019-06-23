|
Ramon "Skud" Skodinski
Seymour - Ramon "Skud" Skodinski, 93, of Seymour passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019, at WI Veteran's Home at King. He was born March 5, 1926, son of the late Stanley and Emma (Klimoski) Skodinski.
He was a member of St. John Catholic Church in Seymour.
On November 12, 1949, he was united in marriage to Rogene Mc Bain in Williston, ND.
Skud operated Army tank destroyers under General Patton from June 1944 to June 1946.
After the war he played baseball in Germany for the 1st Army Division. Skud enjoyed playing baseball for many years including playing for Seymour, Hollister, and the Farmers Union team in Williston, ND.
He worked at Superior Electric in Appleton for many years, and later for the town of Wolf River. Skud also served as supervisor and chairman for the town of Wolf River.
He is survived by his wife, Rogene; children: Sandra (Tom) Cleven and Scott (Bonnie) Skodinski; grandchildren: Aaron (Penny) Cleven, Toni (Kevin) Medema, Travis (Christine) Skodinski, and Seth (Laura) Skodinski; great-grandchildren: Phoenix, Cole, Emma, Leah, Maya, Bea, Wynn. Skud is further survived by a brother, Leonard (Dorothy) Skodinski; nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters: Jo (Walter) Kriewaldt, Bernice Skodinski, Rita (Vernon) Silbernagel and Lenore (Mike) Pomasl; and one brother, Don (Jeanette) Skodinski.
Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 4:00 pm until the funeral service at 6:00 pm with Fr. Bob Kabat officiating with military honors to follow. Online condolences to Skud's family may be expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 23, 2019