Ramona M. LenznerHortonville - Ramona Marie (Shortt) Lenzner, age 91, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Ramona was born on January 1, 1929 to the late Robert and Ethel (Freund) Shortt in Fond du Lac. She graduated from Appleton High School in 1946. Over the years Ramona worked at Wisconsin Bell Telephone Company and Tuttle Press. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Wallace Lenzner, on December 29, 1952. Together they farmed in Hortonville until 1984 and raised 8 children. Ramona was a ladies aide member at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, enjoyed reading, baking, cooking and spending time with her family and friends.Ramona is survived by her children, Ronald (Donna) Lenzner, Patricia Davis, Debra Obry, Donna Fox, Scott Lenzner, Kathy (Mike) Paltzer, Keith (LeAnn) Lenzner and Kent Lenzner; grandchildren, Eric (Peggy) Davis, Jason (Jenny) Davis, Jared (Heather) Davis, Heidi Lenzner, Jessica (TJ) Larson, Matt (Rose Davis) Obry, Jeremy (Michelle) Young, Nick (Melinda Lorge) Griesbach, Tyler (Kayla) Lenzner, Cassie (Eric) Lauters, Kyle (Amanda Miller) Tate, Joel Paltzer, Kelsey and Levi Lenzner; 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson; sisters, Bobbi Mielke and Florence Winters; sister-in-law, Helen Shortt and numerous other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.In addition to her parents, Ramona was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace (2011); sons-in-law, Greg Griesbach, Neil Davis, Jeff Fox and Wayne Obry; grandson, Patrick Tate; brother, Jerry Shortt; brothers-in-law, Gerald Winters and Mick Mielke; and sisters-in-law, Doris (Ed) Nickel and Gert (Charlie) Peebles.The Christian Funeral for Ramona will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church (752 E. Grandview Rd.) in Hortonville with Pastor Tristan Paustian officiating. Visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Hortonville.We will miss you, Mom. You are our rock and strength. You have always been the sweetest and most caring person to all that have known you. We love you!