Randall Curtis GundersonSherwood - Randall Curtis Gunderson, age 58, of Sherwood WI, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020 at the Bay at Northridge Rehab in Manitowoc, WI after suffering a brain injury in early April. He will be missed tremendously by his family and friends.Randy was born in Stoughton, WI on August 7, 1961 to Helen and Curtis Gunderson. On November 30th, 1991, Randy married Lisa Mayefski. Together they had two children, Jonathan and Rebecca. He graduated from Kaukauna High School in 1980. Randy loved to cook, especially chili and participated in numerous chili cook offs within the state, he also enjoyed relaxing while watching the Bucks, Brewers and the Packers with his family and friends. He had been employed at CBC coating and Riverside Paper for 26 years.Randy will be sadly missed by his wife Lisa, and children Jonathan and Rebecca. His father Curtis Gunderson and sister Nadine (Joe) Engelhardt. Brother-in-law David (Vicki) Mayefski. Also many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and friends.He was proceeded in death by his mother Helen (Ardene) Gunderson, his nephew Jesse Engelhardt, his mother and father in law John and Betty Mayefski.A Celebration of Life will be held at the Stone Toad (on Oneida St) on Saturday August 15, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome.His family would like to thank the staff at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Select specialty hospital in Madison and The Bay at Northridge nursing home. You all tried so hard to bring him back to us.