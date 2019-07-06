Services
Heart of the Valley Cremation Services
101 N. Elm St.
Kimberly, WI 54136
(800) 622-6208
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Countryside Golf Club
W726 Weiler Rd.
Kaukauna, WI
Randall Douglas "Randy" Brewster


1953 - 2019
Randall Douglas "Randy" Brewster Obituary
Randall "Randy" Douglas Brewster

Little Chute, WI. - Randall "Randy" Douglas Brewster, age 65, of Little Chute, died July 3, 2019, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah.

He was born September 23, 1953, in Appleton to Douglas and Bernette Brewster.

He married RoxAnne Volak on March 12, 1987.

Randy worked at Baur Truck and Equipment in Appleton for 19 years and at American State Equipment in Little Chute for 26 years.

In his free time, Randy loved to play golf — he had two holes in one — and travel.

Randy is survived by his wife; mother; sisters, Katherine Brewster (Donald Rosenberg) and Maureen Toonen; brothers, Donald (Cindy) and Timothy (Dee); aunt, Ruth Treul; uncles, Duane Zeichert and DeVerne Vig; and cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Arrangements are by Heart of the Valley Cremation Services in Kimberly.

Please join us for a memorial gathering at Countryside Golf Club, W726 Weiler Rd., Kaukauna, from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 13.

The family would like to expressive its gratitude to the ICU neurological support staff at ThedaCare.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 6 to July 7, 2019
