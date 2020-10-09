Randall Heider
Greenville - Randy Heider passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. He was born in Little Suamico, Wisconsin on February 8, 1938. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1955-1959.
On August 8, 1959, Randall married Rochelle Handt and they recently celebrated their 61st anniversary. She survives him, along with their five children and their spouses: Michael and Patricia Heider, Oshkosh; Scott and Nicole Heider, Appleton; Kim and Steve Maertz, Greenville; Todd and Wendy Heider, Sheboygan Falls; and Tamara and Joel Schmeltzer, Appleton. Randy is survived by ten grandchildren: Brandon (Kaylie) Heider, Mitchell (Katie) Heider, Riley Heider, Ricky (Amanda) Gasman, Rochelle (Matt) Gentele, Nick (Sydney) Maertz, Justin (Casie) Heider, Brad (Paige) Heider, Travis (Kristen) Schmeltzer, Owen (Brooke) Schmeltzer; and two great-grandchildren, Piper Gasman and Camryn Heider. He is further survived by a brother, George (Jo) Heider; sister-in-law, Betty Heider; brother-in-law, John Gorecki; and many nieces and nephews.
Randall was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Floyd Heider; a sister, Trudy Gorecki; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bob and Carol Handt.
Randy worked at Wisconsin Energy for 20 years and Wisconsin Natural Gas Company for an additional 20 years. After retirement, he worked part-time at Gulfstream for 10 years.
Randy was an all-around handyman. Building his dream home with the help of his wife and children, over a period of five years, was an accomplishment he was especially proud of.
He was a member of Christus Lutheran Church in Greenville.
A private family service with military honors was held at Grace Lutheran Cemetery, Winchester.
A memorial to honor Randy is being established.
If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net
Mueller Funeral Home, Winneconne