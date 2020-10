Randall HeiderGreenville - Randy Heider passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. He was born in Little Suamico, Wisconsin on February 8, 1938. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1955-1959.On August 8, 1959, Randall married Rochelle Handt and they recently celebrated their 61st anniversary. She survives him, along with their five children and their spouses: Michael and Patricia Heider, Oshkosh; Scott and Nicole Heider, Appleton; Kim and Steve Maertz, Greenville; Todd and Wendy Heider, Sheboygan Falls; and Tamara and Joel Schmeltzer, Appleton. Randy is survived by ten grandchildren: Brandon (Kaylie) Heider, Mitchell (Katie) Heider, Riley Heider, Ricky (Amanda) Gasman, Rochelle (Matt) Gentele, Nick (Sydney) Maertz, Justin (Casie) Heider, Brad (Paige) Heider, Travis (Kristen) Schmeltzer, Owen (Brooke) Schmeltzer; and two great-grandchildren, Piper Gasman and Camryn Heider. He is further survived by a brother, George (Jo) Heider; sister-in-law, Betty Heider; brother-in-law, John Gorecki; and many nieces and nephews.Randall was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Floyd Heider; a sister, Trudy Gorecki; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bob and Carol Handt.Randy worked at Wisconsin Energy for 20 years and Wisconsin Natural Gas Company for an additional 20 years. After retirement, he worked part-time at Gulfstream for 10 years.Randy was an all-around handyman. Building his dream home with the help of his wife and children, over a period of five years, was an accomplishment he was especially proud of.He was a member of Christus Lutheran Church in Greenville.A private family service with military honors was held at Grace Lutheran Cemetery, Winchester.A memorial to honor Randy is being established.If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net Mueller Funeral Home, Winneconne