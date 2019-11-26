Services
Verkuilen - Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
2401 Fieldcrest Drive
Kaukauna, WI 54130
(920)766-2099
Kaukauna - Randy McSorley was born in 1954 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and passed away November 25, 2019 after enduring the autoimmune disease Systemic Scleroderma for over six years.

There will be a celebration of Randy's life on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 1000 Islands Environmental Center, 1000 Beaulieu Court, Kaukauna, beginning at 4:00 p.m. and ending at 8:00 p.m. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.

A complete obituary will be in Sunday's edition

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019
