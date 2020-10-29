Ray "Tex" TrentAppleton - Ray "Tex" Trent, 80, of Appleton passed away on October 26, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton. He was born on February 10, 1940 in Bonham, Texas, the son of William and Ruby (Rue) Trent. Ray's early life and schooling were in Texas where he later became a truck driver. This profession is what originally brought him to Wisconsin. He worked for Miller Electric until the time of his retirement, and then, once again drove truck over-the-road for a few more years. He was a member of the Masons beginning in 1964. Ray's true passion was for shooting darts, competing many times in The International World Dart Tournament in Las Vegas. He loved everyone in his dart family and loved to take up-and-coming shooters under his wing. Tex was considered a "Legend" in the local dart community. He continued to shoot in leagues until the time of his death. Ray loved to ride motorcycles and enjoyed spending time with his family in Texas. He was an avid fan of both NASCAR and the Packers. He also enjoyed getting together with friends nearly every morning for years at the Golden Basket Restaurant, and later, at the Third Street Diner.Ray is survived by his children: Linda Thiede (Ken) of Bryant, John (Cheryl) Trent of New London, and Jennifer (Corey) Hietpas of Kaukauna. His grandchildren: Michael (Buffy) and Andrew Lubinski, Jordan and Jami Trent, and Tyler and Cole Hietpas. And his great-grandchildren: Ashton, Nathan, Gavin, Adrianna, and Jace, and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, his son-in-law, Ken Thiede, and his special friend, Dottie.A Memorial Service will be held on Monday November 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Valley Funeral Home. (2211 N. Richmond St. Appleton, WI 54911). Rev. Mike Huff will officiate. Visitation will be held on Monday November 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM until the hour of service at Valley Funeral Home. Please wear masks.At a later date, his children will be bringing him "back home" to Texas, per his request, to his final resting place.