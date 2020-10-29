1/1
Ray "Tex" Trent
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ray "Tex" Trent

Appleton - Ray "Tex" Trent, 80, of Appleton passed away on October 26, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton. He was born on February 10, 1940 in Bonham, Texas, the son of William and Ruby (Rue) Trent. Ray's early life and schooling were in Texas where he later became a truck driver. This profession is what originally brought him to Wisconsin. He worked for Miller Electric until the time of his retirement, and then, once again drove truck over-the-road for a few more years. He was a member of the Masons beginning in 1964. Ray's true passion was for shooting darts, competing many times in The International World Dart Tournament in Las Vegas. He loved everyone in his dart family and loved to take up-and-coming shooters under his wing. Tex was considered a "Legend" in the local dart community. He continued to shoot in leagues until the time of his death. Ray loved to ride motorcycles and enjoyed spending time with his family in Texas. He was an avid fan of both NASCAR and the Packers. He also enjoyed getting together with friends nearly every morning for years at the Golden Basket Restaurant, and later, at the Third Street Diner.

Ray is survived by his children: Linda Thiede (Ken) of Bryant, John (Cheryl) Trent of New London, and Jennifer (Corey) Hietpas of Kaukauna. His grandchildren: Michael (Buffy) and Andrew Lubinski, Jordan and Jami Trent, and Tyler and Cole Hietpas. And his great-grandchildren: Ashton, Nathan, Gavin, Adrianna, and Jace, and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, his son-in-law, Ken Thiede, and his special friend, Dottie.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday November 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Valley Funeral Home. (2211 N. Richmond St. Appleton, WI 54911). Rev. Mike Huff will officiate. Visitation will be held on Monday November 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM until the hour of service at Valley Funeral Home. Please wear masks.

At a later date, his children will be bringing him "back home" to Texas, per his request, to his final resting place.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Valley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved