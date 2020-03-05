|
Raymond (Ray) G. Vanden Heuvel
Appleton - Raymond (Ray) G. Vanden Heuvel, 98 of Appleton passed away on Thursday, March 05, 2020. He was born in Little Chute WI to the late George and Anna (Vandenberg) Vanden Heuvel, on July 12, 1921.
Ray met his wife Florence (Diedrich) at the Nitingale in the Town of Kaukauna. They were married on June 29, 1944 at St. Therese Parish in Appleton. They resided in Little Chute, and then moved to Appleton before buying a diary farm in the Town of Center where they raised their four children.
Ray enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He especially enjoyed camping and traveling.
He will be sadly missed by his four children, 13 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren: Don (Kathy) Vanden Heuvel, their children Julie (Cory) Schneider, their sons Colin, Ryan. Eric (Sara) Vanden Heuvel, their children Ethan, Madelyn, Benjamin. Jerry (Chris) Vanden Heuvel, their sons Todd (Amy) their daughters Ashley, Ellie. Dan Vanden Heuvel, son Riley. David (Jenny) Vanden Heuvel, son Dean. Bob (Emily) Vanden Heuvel, their children, Tina (Dan) Kasten, their daughters, Hannah, Adeline. Brenda (Mike) Riska, their sons Cohen, Carter, Cameron. Andrew (Sarah) Vanden Heuvel, their children Lewis, Will, Evan, Joseph, Hazel. Aaron (Emily) Vanden Heuvel, their daughters, Chloe, Haley, Lacey. Joan (Larry) Oudenhoven, their children Josephine, Jackson, Allison, Clayton. Kevin (Angie) Oudenhoven their children Olivia, Levi. Steven (Callie) Oudenhoven. He is further survived by three sisters, Theresa Van Camp, Myra Mueller, Adele Mortell, and sister-in-law Sal Vanden Heuvel.
Ray was preceded in death by his wife Florence of 71 years, an infant grand-daughter, and his family: John (Ann) Vanden Heuvel, Esther (Ben) Karls, Edna (Ferd) Ulman, Rosemary (Joe) Hackel, Glen Van Camp, Cyril (MaryLou) Vanden Heuvel, Orville Mueller, and George Vanden Heuvel. He was also preceded in death by his wife's family, Joe and (Joan) Diedrich, Rita and (Ernest) Van Boxtel.
Family and friends may call at St. Nicholas Parish, W2037 County Rd. S, Freedom, WI 54130, Wednesday, March 11 from 9:00am until the time of Mass at 11:00am. Ray will be buried at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Freedom.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the caring staff at Brewster Village/Broadway Hall and ThedaCare Hospice. Their loving care and compassion will not be forgotten.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020