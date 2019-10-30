|
Raymond Hoppe
Menasha - Raymond A. Hoppe, age 83, died on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Ray was born on May 1, 1936 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, son of the late Anton and Leona (Pasciak) Hoppe. He married the former Patricia Pinegar in May of 1959. Ray was a Journeyman Electrician and worked in the Fox Valley area, most recently at the Neenah Foundry. Following his retirement, he enjoyed fishing, playing cards, painting, rug hooking, and gardening. Raymond loved to cook and bake for his family.
He will be sadly missed by his special friend Jackie, 3 children: Tony (Sarah) Hoppe of Little Chute, Maria (David) Hulm of Black Creek, and P.J. (Peter) Wetak of Waupun, 3 granddaughters, four great grandchildren, siblings, Caroline (Ralph) Wurdinger, David (Connie) Hoppe, sister-in-law Peggy Hoppe, and brother-in-law Lou Bruette, as well as many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 1 son Neil Hoppe, sister Betty Bruette and brother Leo Hoppe.
There will be a gathering to celebrate Ray's life on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 12:00pm to 1:00pm at Wichmann-Laemmrich Funeral Home, 312 Milwaukee Street in Menasha. There will be a Celebration of Life at the funeral home on Sunday at 1:00pm. Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery at a later date. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuenralhomes.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019