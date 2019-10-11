|
|
Raymond J. Josephs
Green Bay - Raymond John "Ray" Josephs entered eternal life on Sunday, September 29, 2019. He lived a full life and had just celebrated his 97th birthday. Ray had been a resident at Carrington Assisted Living in Green Bay since 2013 where he was an active and colorful character right up until his final days under Heartland Hospice Care.
Ray was born September 15, 1922, son of the late John and Mary (Behling) Josephs. He was a graduate of Kimberly High School and he served his country in the US Navy as a ship's electrician in the Pacific during World War II. After the war, he returned to Neenah and spent his working years as a printing press operator. He married Doris Ann Tummett on April 30, 1949 at St. Mary Church in Menasha, and they lived together in Neenah until her death in 1987. Ray and Doris had no children of their own, but they opened their home and their hearts to foster son David M. Swietlicki, nurtured him during his formative years, and maintained close ties with David and his wife Lauren over the years. When Ray met Marilyn Aebischer of De Pere, they became long-time companions and enjoyed traveling, dining out, socializing, and attending Packer games - including two Super Bowls - during their 22-year engagement until Marilyn's death in 2013.
Ray was a man of action and his character was defined by hard work, patriotism and duty to his family. He could fix anything around the house, and he was particularly proud of his carefully tended rose gardens. Always health conscious, Ray could tout the benefits of almonds, berries, kale, sardines, walnuts, nutritional supplements, and a glass of red wine. He enjoyed travelling, cruises, following the stock market, and socializing with their many friends. Ray loved music and he had a unique gift for singing with his deep booming voice. He especially enjoyed singing at the piano bars at the Holiday Inn Green Bay, George's Steak House in Appleton, and on their cruises. Ray and Marilyn were karaoke night regulars at Jill's Bar in Green Bay. For many years he sang with the Green Bay Boys' Choir touring the area's Catholic Churches. While Ray could be gruff and employ some salty language, he was generous, fun loving, and would do anything for a friend in need. Anyone who knew Ray also knew that he could turn on the charm and that he always had a sparkle in his eye for a pretty girl. Ray was a faithful member of St. Matthew Catholic Community in Green Bay.
Ray is survived by one sister Elaine Quella of Minnesota. He is further survived by his foster son's widow Lauren Swietlicki, and Marilyn's nieces and nephews Marcia (Tony) Mathys-Pierce, Ken (Shawn) Mathys, Fred (Sandy) Mathys, and John (Diane Holschuh) Mathys; other nieces and nephews as well as many very special friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Doris; his foster son David Swietlicki; his long-time fiancé Marilyn Aebischer; his brothers and sisters: Gene (June) Josephs, Donald (Charlotte) Josephs, Blanche (Harry) Wendlandt, Margaret (John) Gloudemans, Evelyn (Les) Kachur, Celeste (Clifford) Lamers, and Rita (Carl) Lemmers; and Marilyn's brother Kenneth (Geraldine) Mathys.
Ray's life will be celebrated at a private memorial service and interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery at Fox Crossing, Wisconsin. Cotter Funeral Home is assisting the family. Friends are encouraged to share their stories about Ray online under the Obituaries section at Cotterfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be made to the music program at St. Matthew Catholic Community, Green Bay.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff members at Carrington Assisted Living who have been tremendous in every way over the last six years, and to the Heartland Hospice Care team for their care and compassion in his final weeks of life.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019