Raymond Joseph Ver Voort
Little Chute - Raymond Joseph Ver Voort, 91, passed away surrounded by his loving family on February 7, 2020. He was born on June 16, 1928, son of the late Antone and Margaret VerVoort. Ray grew up on the family farm in the Town of Vandenbroek. He met the love of his life, Bernice Diedrick, and on September 28, 1949 they were married at St. Nicholas Church in Freedom. Together they raised 4 beautiful children. Ray took over the family farm in 1949, but also continued to work as a machinist, at Fox Brady, and later at Appleton Manufacturing/Menasha Corp. Ray led his life and raised his family with strong faith. He was a Fourth Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus.
Ray lost Bernice, his loving wife of 70 years, in November 2019, and as promised, followed her to eternal life just 3 short months after her death.
Ray is survived by his children: Gary (Judy) VerVoort, LouAnn (Ken) Vosters, Neil (Bev) VerVoort and Kevin (Missy) VerVoort; grandchildren: Jim VerVoort, Paul (Jill) VerVoort, Mark (Katie) VerVoort, Lori (Greg) Hansel, Jennie (Mark) Kraftzenk, Gayle (Jamie) Radmer, Brian (Krista) Vosters, Brad (Nikki) VerVoort, Sara (Brad) Brezinski, Ashley VerVoort, Halie (Cody) Rollin and Amber VerVoort; 19 great grandchildren; sister: Cornelia Coenen; sisters-in-laws: Evelyn Diedrick, and Dolores Diedrick and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives, and many great friends.
Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice VerVoort; his parents, Antone and Margaret VerVoort; Bernice's parents, Peter and Lucy Diedrick; siblings: Hank (Mary) Gloudemans, Pete (Ida) VerVoort, Harriet (Joe) VanZeeland, Dora (Hank) VanGroll, John (Gladys) VerVoort, Urban Coenen and Delia (William) VanGroll; in-laws: Viola (Ed) Evers, Joe Diedrick, Ernie Diedrick and Lorraine (Don) Uitenbroek.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home LITTLE CHUTE LOCATION, 101 Canal Street, with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 323 S. Pine Street, Little Chute, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The VerVoort family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of ThedaCare Hospice Appleton and The Country Villa (Freedom) for the wonderful care and compassion given to Ray.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020