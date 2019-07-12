Services
Wichmann Funeral Home/Laemmrich Chapel
Menasha, Wisconsin - Raymond L. Rodgers, 95, of Menasha passed away on July 11, 2019. Raymond was born on Nov. 4, 1923 in Marion, WI.

He is survived by his loving wife Margaret, and children, John (Carol), Robert (Bonnie), James (Kay), Kristine Luebke, Karl, Donna (Mark) Krause, Janet (Paul) Beck, Joyce (Jeffrey) Christian, 12 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.

Ray was preceded in death by his brothers, Clifford (Jean) and Norman, and son-in-law Donald Luebke.

Per his wishes, there will not be a funeral.

To leave a special memory or condolences for Raymond's family and to read an extended obituary, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 12 to July 14, 2019
