Raymond "Ray" Meverden
Birnamwood - Raymond "Ray" Meverden
On Wednesday, April 10, 2019, Ray Meverden returned to his loving Father at the age of 84.
Raymond was born April 9, 1935 in Birnamwood, WI to parents Clarence and Theresa Meverden. He proudly served in the United States Army for three years working in aircraft maintenance, repairing both fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters. On July 9, 1966 he married Roselyn Andraschko and moved to Neenah, WI where they raised three sons. Ray served as a firefighter with the Neenah Fire Department for 32 years, retiring as a Captain.
He retired to Birnamwood where he continued to pursue his passions of gardening, bird feeding, crossword puzzles, and tinkering. Known as "Tinker" to many, he could fix most anything mechanical or electrical and was always willing to lend hand. An aircraft enthusiast, Ray would attend the EAA convention in Oshkosh, WI every year, rarely missing an event. He also enjoyed camping, and spending time with his best and most loyal friend, Snickers.
He is survived by wife Roselyn Meverden of Birnamwood, sons Ron (Mary) Meverden of Hortonville, Rick (Lora) Meverden of Neenah, Randy (Jenny) Meverden of Fitchburg, and grandchildren Samantha, Cole, Ryan, Katy, Taygen, and Kamaria. He is also survived by siblings Rose (Charlie) Radtke, Irene Runger, Barbra (Doug) Praslowicz, Carol (Ed) Resch, Betty Meverden, Henry (Donna) Meverden, John (Helen) Meverden, Dennis (Sharon) Meverden, Tom (Sandy) Meverden.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Dorothy Sekorski, Irma Martin, June King, Ruth Tafelski, Eugene Meverden, Irvin "Bud" Meverden, Robert Meverden, William Meverden, Elenora Meverden, and Mary Meverden.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 22, 2019 at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Birnamwood. Fr. Joel Jores will officiate. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery, where military honors will be conducted by the Darling-Gunderson American Legion Post #341. Visitation will be on Monday from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass at the church. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may shared at schmidtschulta.com or on Facebook at Schmidt & Schulta.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 17, 2019