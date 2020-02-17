Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
2771 Oakwood Dr.
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
2771 Oakwood Dr.
Raymond N. Sauvey

Raymond N. Sauvey Obituary
Raymond N. Sauvey

Green Bay - Raymond N. Sauvey, 91, died peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020.

Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay on Thursday, February 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday, February 21 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 2771 Oakwood Dr., from 10 to 11 a.m.; followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

The complete obituary will appear in a later edition.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
