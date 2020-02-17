|
Raymond N. Sauvey
Green Bay - Raymond N. Sauvey, 91, died peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay on Thursday, February 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday, February 21 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 2771 Oakwood Dr., from 10 to 11 a.m.; followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The complete obituary will appear in a later edition.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020