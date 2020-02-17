|
Raymond Norbert Sauvey
Green Bay - Raymond N. Sauvey died peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020 of complications from a stroke. He was born October 27, 1928, the youngest of seven children, to Irving and Alice (LaBelle) Sauvey in Green Bay, WI.
Ray graduated from St. Patrick Grade School and Central Catholic High School in Green Bay. He earned a BA in philosophy from St. Norbert College in 1950, and was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserves. In 1956, he received an MA from Notre Dame University in Liturgical Studies.
With the outbreak of the Korean War, Ray was called to active duty and served as an Infantry Platoon Leader with the 14th Regimental Combat Team of the 25th Infantry Division from 1950 to 1952. He was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge and the Korean War Medal.
Upon his return from Korea, Ray taught Latin and English at Algoma High School from 1953-56. He then entered the insurance business, earning the Chartered Life Underwriter and Chartered Financial Consultant Designations from The American College of CLU. He served in many capacities in the financial planning industry on a local, state, and national level. He belonged to the National Association of Life Underwriters and served as President of its Northeast Wisconsin Chapter. He served as President of the Chartered Life Underwriters Association, Northeast Wisconsin. Ray was a founding member of the Estate Planning Council of Green Bay, and served a term as President. He was a life and qualifying member of the Million Dollar Round Table and earned Top of the Table honors.
Ray spoke at many insurance industry meetings as well as authored articles on advanced underwriting subjects. He was a specialist in pension and retirement planning, estate planning, and business succession planning. In 1981 he incorporated Sauvey & Sauvey, Inc. with his then wife, Kathryn Gard Sauvey, CLU. Ray continued to work for his clients until he was well into his 80s. He believed one stayed healthier and younger through working. He took the words of the poet Kahlil Gibran in the poem The Prophet as a personal creed: "Work is love made visible." Ray was respected and trusted by all the clients he faithfully served over the years.
Ray served the community as a member of the Downtown Rotary Club and by working on many fund drives for charitable organizations. He was appointed a public member of the Educational Communications Board, which owns and operates Wisconsin Public Radio and Wisconsin Public Television in conjunction with the University of Wisconsin, by Governor Tommy Thompson.
He served as Chairman of the Foundation that raised and invested public funds for the Board and was cited for substantially increasing the investment performance of the Foundation. He was past President of Oneida Golf and Country Club. Playing golf and cards at Oneida were two of the great joys of his life. Using his degree from Notre Dame, Ray wrote a column for the Green Bay Register for eight years, entitled "As Incense," dealing with worship in the Catholic Church. He was one of the founders of the Green Bay Montessori School.
Raymond is survived by his children: Raymond A. Sauvey (Julie), Green Bay, WI; David R Sauvey (Marian), Green Bay, WI; Dr. Mary A. Sauvey, Saux City, WI; Susan F. Hahn (Douglas), Seymour, WI; Paul J. Sauvey (Marie), De Pere, WI; Steven T. Sauvey (Barbara), Neenah, WI; Ann V. Breitenbach (Scott), Sun Prairie, WI; and step-children, Patrick J. Burke (Nancy), John S. Burke (Tracy Alpert), David Burke, all of Green Bay, WI; and Lynn M. Hennighausen (Rick), Davidson, N.C. Ray is also survived by 35 grandchildren and step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and by numerous nieces and nephews.
Ray was preceded in death by Joan Smits; his wife, Kathryn Gard; and his wife, Sandra Sauvey; as well as his parents; his brothers, James Norman and Donald R. Sauvey; and his sisters, Dorothy G. (Joseph) Byrnes, Mary Rose (Vincent) Vanderheiden, Lucille C. (Eugene) Roix, and Rita A. (Elmer) Wery.
He enjoyed golf, bridge and gin rummy with his long-standing friends at Oneida. He and Sandy enjoyed traveling, especially the back roads of America and Europe. They were perfect matches for each other and loved one another until the days of their deaths.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, WI on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. There will also be visitation at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2771 Oakwood Drive, Green Bay, WI at 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. John Van Deuren, assisted by Sr. Marla Clercx A.N.G. Interment will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest donations to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish or to the Green Bay Diocese clergy education fund.
The family would like to thank the staffs at Allouez Parkside Village, Unity Hospice and St. Vincent Hospital, especially Dr. Julius Silvidi and Dr. Paul AJ Baillargeon for their compassion and care of Dad during his final months and days. The family would also like to thank Roberta Brand for her kindnesses and care for Dad, and Linda Johnson, for being a good friend to Dad for many years. Finally, a special thank you to Sister Marla Clerx for providing spiritual comfort to Dad in his final days.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2020