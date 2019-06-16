|
Raymond "Buzz" Voight
Neenah - Raymond "Buzz" Earl Voight, age 86 went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. He was born April 20, 1933, son of the late Earl and Lorraine (Lee) Voight.
Ray married Joyce Roberts on June 28, 1952. His life's work started in masonry that led him to building swimming pools. Late in life his interest grew to be a fine photographer.
Ray is survived by his wife, Joyce; and they were blessed with four children: Terry (Jan) Voight, Alaska, David (Bonnie) Voight, Winchester, Tom (Linda) Voight, Menasha, Patricia Voight, California; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two sisters: Betty Cubb, Clintonville, Sharon (Dean) Planert, Shiocton; sisters-in-law: Phyllis Quaintance, New London, Judy Kraus, Necedah, WI; and a brother-in-law, Lloyd Stern, New London.
Ray was preceded in death by two brothers: Jerry (Barb) Voight, Donald Voight; brothers and sisters-in-law: Victor Roberts, June and Harold Hutchinson, Dave and Phyllis Roberts, Fred Roberts, Donald Quaintance, George Roberts, Ronny Cubb, Cathy Stern, Bill Allen and Tony Kraus.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1390 Breezewood Lane, Neenah, with Rev. Richard Frost officiating. The visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established.
The family would like to thank the nurse's and staff at Fresenius Dialysis for all their care and compassion.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 16, 2019