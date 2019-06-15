|
Raymond W. Dorschner
Menasha - Raymond W. Dorschner passed away in his home on Tuesday June 11, 2019. Raymond was born on Dec. 20, 1929, the 7th child of Theodore A. and Bertha Dorschner, at the family home in the small village of Zittau, WI. He attended elementary school in a one-room school house directly next door and high school in Winneconne. After high school he attended what is now UW-Oshkosh for one year and then transferred to the Institute of Paper Chemistry in Appleton. After receiving his diploma from the Institute, he procured a job at Marathon Corp. as a testing lab technician and later became the head of that lab, where he invented some testing equipment and drew up many of the standard methods for testing paper and plastic film products. Marathon eventually was purchased by American Can Company and is now part of the world-wide Bemis Corp. Ray worked in the lab there for over 40 years.
Ray was always an avid fan of polka music, particularly a style of music which originated in New Ulm, MN called "Dutchmen" music. He mostly taught himself how to play clarinet, saxophone, and trumpet and started his own polka band in 1950. Two of Ray's brothers, Larry & Ted Jr. played in the band for the first years and his three sons, Randy, Steve, and Jim played in the band for many years. He had the band for over 60 years and was inducted into the Wisconsin and International Polka Halls of Fame. His band is considered by many to be the finest of the "Dutchmen" style polka bands. Ray composed over fifty polkas, waltzes, laendlers, schottisches, and a concert march, many of these pieces have become "standards" in the field and were played and recorded by many other bands. One of Ray's greatest joys in life was seeing his passion and talent for music carried on in his children and grandchildren. During his first two years leading his band Ray met Donna Steffens from Menasha. They were married on Oct. 20, 1951. Ray and his family enjoyed traveling, camping, and a variety of outdoor activities at his twenty acres near Athelstane, WI.
Ray is survived by his wife Donna Dorschner, sons Randal (Shirley) Dorschner, Steven (Carrie) Dorschner, and James (Lisa) Dorschner. Grandchildren, Jason Dorschner, Derrick Dorschner, Gloria Dorschner, Raymond J. Dorschner, John Dorschner, and Mary Dorschner, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore A. and Bertha (Tellock) Dorschner. His siblings William (Lila) Dorschner, Albert (Jean) Dorschner, Josephine (Joseph) Haack, Clarence (Enid) Dorschner, Lawrence (Janet) Dorschner, and Theodore H. Dorschner. He was also preceded in death by three infant children, Anne, Debra, and Richard Dorschner, as well as an infant grandson Louis Dorschner.
The family would like to thank Ascension Affinity Visiting Nurses Hospice for the loving and professional care during his final days.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the Westgor Funeral Home, 1140 Appleton Rd. Menasha, WI 54952. The funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 am on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at St Mary Catholic Church, 528 2nd St. Menasha. An additional time of visitation will be held at church from 10:30 am until the hour of the mass.
