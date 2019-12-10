Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Romberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Franz Romberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca Franz Romberg Obituary
Rebecca F. Romberg, 76, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. She was born on December 21, 1942, in Appleton, the daughter of Marvin and Dorothy (Karrow) Franz. Rebecca was passionate about cooking, reading, and playing bridge. She also enjoyed traveling, entertaining guests, and volunteering with Fox Valley Hematology and Oncology.

Rebecca is survived by two children: Bruce (Christine) Romberg and Ann Romberg; a granddaughter: Ella Romberg; and friends.

Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents and a sister: Gretchen Franz.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, on Friday, December 13, 2019, at the Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior St., Appleton. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Neenah. Visitation will be Friday at the funeral home from 10:00 am, until the time of the service. Memorial contributions are appreciated to Kathy's House Inc., 600 North 103rd Street, Wauwatosa, WI 53226.

Rebecca's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Michael Stadler and his staff at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin for their care and compassion.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent