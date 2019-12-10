|
Rebecca F. Romberg, 76, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. She was born on December 21, 1942, in Appleton, the daughter of Marvin and Dorothy (Karrow) Franz. Rebecca was passionate about cooking, reading, and playing bridge. She also enjoyed traveling, entertaining guests, and volunteering with Fox Valley Hematology and Oncology.
Rebecca is survived by two children: Bruce (Christine) Romberg and Ann Romberg; a granddaughter: Ella Romberg; and friends.
Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents and a sister: Gretchen Franz.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, on Friday, December 13, 2019, at the Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior St., Appleton. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Neenah. Visitation will be Friday at the funeral home from 10:00 am, until the time of the service. Memorial contributions are appreciated to Kathy's House Inc., 600 North 103rd Street, Wauwatosa, WI 53226.
Rebecca's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Michael Stadler and his staff at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin for their care and compassion.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019