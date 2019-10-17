|
|
Regina K. Hoier
Larsen - Regina K. "Jeanie" Hoier, age 82, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. She was born December 15, 1936 in Blaine, Kansas, daughter of the late Ted and Rosalie (Walsh) O'Shea, and then grew up in the State of Washington.
Jeanie married Robert "Whitey" Hoier on July 5, 1958. He preceded her in death on October 8, 2008. They moved to Wisconsin shortly after their marriage. Jeanie was employed with the Toy Factory in Hortonville for many years. She loved sewing and was known for making wedding and bridesmaid dresses and helping with Sara's rummage sales. Jeanie enjoyed spending time with her family at the cottage in Crandon and spoiling her grandkids.
Jeanie was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Hortonville.
Survivors include her five children: Barb (Pat) Robertson, Jim (Sue) Hoier, Linda Boushley, Sara (Duane) Howard, Terry (Sandy) Hoier; 14 grandchildren: Josh (Brenda) Hoier, Jarrod (Jerica) Robertson, Joe (Ashley) Hoier, Nicki (Jake) Everson, Carrie (Chris) Roberts, Michelle Young, Danielle (Logan) Menting, Steven Boushley, Stacey (Matt) Starr, Brandon Hildebrand, Brett Hildebrand, Mike (Day) Hoier, Fara (Luke) Hartjes, Bobbi (Derek) Robinson; many great-grandchildren; three sisters: Bernie Romero, Bea Carmichael, Carolyn (Clyde) Carpenter; a brother, Ken (Jan) O'Shea; two sisters-in-law: Sherri O'Shea, Ruth Young; and a brother-in-law, Ronald (Geri) Hoier.
Jeanie was preceded in death by a grandson, Andrew; granddaughter, Bobbie Lea; son-in-law, Bruce Hildebrand; and a sister-in-law, Marilyn O'Shea.
The Mass of Resurrection will be held at 11:30 AM on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 109 N. Olk St., Hortonville with Fr. Kennedy Gaspar officiating. The visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment will follow in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019