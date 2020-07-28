Renee M. Hildeman
Appleton - Renee Marie Hildeman, age 67, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Aspire Assisted Living on July 26, 2020. Renee was born on November 22, 1952 in Appleton, daughter to the late David and Marjorie (Herreid) Ragen. She graduated Appleton West High School in 1971. On April 28, 1973 she married Steven Hildeman at St. Joseph Catholic Church. They enjoyed traveling and taking road trips together, especially spending time in Door County. Renee worked for many years at Miller Electric as a product tester. During her employment, Renee obtained her electromechanical degree from the Fox Valley Technical College. She retired after 35 years of employment.
Renee was an avid reader who also enjoyed collecting light houses and tending to her flower gardens. Renee especially loved spoiling her grandchildren and attending their basketball games. As a member of Al-Anon, she worked as a district leader helping those in recovery and their families. Through Al-Anon, Renee volunteered leading meetings for inmates interested in a sober life.
Renee is survived by her son: Chad (Carrie) Hildeman; her grandchildren: Nathan and Brianna; her siblings: Jackie (Gene) Muller and Richard (Debra) Ragen. She is further survived by her nieces: Stephanie, Jennifer, Nicole, and Robyn; as well as her father-in-law: Donald Hildeman. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Marjorie Ragen and her husband, Steven Hildeman.
A time of visitation for Renee will take place from 11:00 am until 12:45 pm at the WICHMANN FUNERAL HOME DOWNTOWN, 537 N Superior St Appleton, on Friday, July 31, 2020. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. A private family service and interment will follow. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com
.
Renee's family would like to thank the nurses and CNAs with Compasses Hospice and Aspire Assisted Living for their care and kindness.