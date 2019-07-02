|
Reuben Stingle
Black Creek - Reuben A. Stingle, 91 of Black Creek, WI was born to eternal life on July 1, 2019 after a lingering illness. The eldest son of Anton and Della (Dahlke) Stingle, Reuben resided in Black Creek most of his life.
Reuben's greatest joys in life included his family, tending to his immaculate garden, hunting, fishing, trapping, cooking, being outside, and spending time at the cottage up north and winters in Florida. He was a Veteran, and served in the Army, 101st Airborne unit stateside during the Korean Conflict, 1950 -1952. Reuben was honorably discharged from service and returned to Black Creek, where he married the love of his life, Beverly Dakins on January 30, 1954. Reuben was employed at Morning Glory in Appleton, WI until his retirement and was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Black Creek.
Reuben is survived by his spouse of 65 years, Beverly; daughter Marianne (Ron) Tesch; son, Patrick (Cheryl) Stingle; daughter, Diane (William) Schroeder; and daughter, LuAnn (Tim) Maass. He is further survived by grandsons: Steven, Justin (Jacque), Christopher (Katie), Jonathan, Eric (Erin), and Aaron (Kayla); granddaughters: Jodi (Chris) and Allison (Mark); great-grandchildren: Riley, Olivia, Killian, Isabella, Robert, Collin, Kendall, Tyson, Mckenna, Sydnie and Macie.
Reuben is further survived by siblings: Delores Krueger, Jerome (Janet) Stingle, Marilyn (Dale) Gregorius, Wayne (Donna) Stingle; sisters-in-law: Marion Steward and Mildred Stingle; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Reuben in death were his parents, Anton and Della Stingle; sisters, Ruth (Bob) Dorn and Carol (Lee) Dorn; brother, Dennis Stingle; brothers-in-law: Bob Dorn, Lee Dorn, Vern Krueger, and Douglas Steward.
The funeral service will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church in Black Creek on Friday, July 5, 2019. Visitation will be at 9:30 am until the funeral mass at 11:00 am with Rev. Donald M. Zuleger officiating. Military honors will take place following mass at the church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences to Reuben's family may be expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com
Special thanks to Dr. Kari Sheldon for her gentle and compassionate care of Reuben. Special thanks also to ThedaCare at Home staff, and especially nurses Lora RN and Liz RN, Joan, and Karen for their care of Reuben and his family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 2 to July 3, 2019