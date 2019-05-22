Services
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cline & Hanson Funeral Home
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Cline & Hanson Funeral Home
Clintonville - Rex A. Davis, 59, formerly of New London passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 20, 2019. He was born on January 19, 1960 in New London son of Ward and Delores (Guerin) Davis. On June 5, 1982, Rex was united in marriage to Diane Steinberg in New London. He currently was employed at Contract Converting in Greenville where he worked the past 18 years. Rex loved shooting darts all around the country. He was a big sports fan; he loved watching sports, golf, hunting, campfires and telling stories.

Rex is survived by his wife Diane; mother, Delores Davis, New London; son Cody (Kathleen "Kat") Davis, New London; grandchildren, Abby Wegner, Olivia Davis and Chloe "Bug" Davis; brothers, Bruce (Marsha) Davis, New London and Gary Davis, Oshkosh; sister Sherie Euhardy, New London; brother in-laws, Alan (Karen) Steinberg and Randy Steinberg (special friend Brenda); father in-law, Del Steinberg and best friend Pete "Killer" Kielbasa. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Ward, mother in-law, Carla Steinberg, brother in-law, David Euhardy and close friend, Tammy Kielbasa.

A Celebration of Rex's Life will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London starting at 1:00 p.m. with a service to follow at 4:00 p.m. Following the services the celebration will continue at Pork's in Hortonville. Burial will be in the Northport Ostrander Cemetery, Mukwa.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 22, 2019
