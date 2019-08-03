|
|
Rhoda M. Olsen
Little Chute - Rhoda M. Olsen, age 75, died Friday, August 2, 2019 at Care Partners. She was born in Berlin, WI on December 29, 1943 to the late Oscar and Eleanor (Carpenter) Schroeder. Rhoda married Alfred Olsen in Poy Sippi on August 25, 1965. He preceded her in death in September, 1995. She was a lifelong member of the Lutheran church. Rhoda enjoyed cooking, reading and crafts.
Rhoda is survived by her children: Mavis Neville, Appleton; Mildred (Dave) Lehman, Madison; and Myris (David) Brown, Houston, TX; grandchildren: Brian Neville Jr., Mary Neville, Joseph Neville, Elizabeth Brown, and Shawn Brown; and sister-in-law, Marlene Schroeder. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, and husband Alfred, Rhoda was preceded in death by her son, Scott Olsen; brother, Franklin Schroeder; and an infant sister.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main St. Little Chute) beginning at 1:00 p.m. until time of Funeral at 3:00 p.m. Committal Forest Mound Cemetery, Waupun. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019