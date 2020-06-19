Richard A. Amundson Sr.
Butte des Morts - Richard A. Amundson Sr., age 89, of Oshkosh, formerly of Butte des Morts, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at The Waterford Assisted Living in Oshkosh. He was born August 27, 1930, in Scandinavia, Wisconsin to the late Berger and Murna (Stenson) Amundson. From 1951 to 1955 Dick served in the U.S. Air Force. For over 30 years he owned and operated Dick & Pats Midway Supper Club in Butte des Morts. He enjoyed playing golf, traveling, and trips to the casino.
Dick is survived by two children, Richard "Rick" Jr (Sharon) Amundson, Bonnie (Jeff) Kallas; grandchildren, Nickie Amundson, Angie (Rodney) Bird; four great-grandchildren, Jose, Saige, Juan, Kaydance; a brother, Donald Amundson; sisters, Louise Lee, Doloris Domke, June (Joe) Dobrynski; brothers-in-law, Bill Hayes, Rodney Schmidt; and many other relatives and friends.
Along with his parents, Dick was also preceded in death by three wives, Alice, Patsy, and Myra; a son, Daniel; two brothers and three sisters-in-law, Kenneth and Bernice Amundson, Laverne and Ellie Amundson, Nancy Amundson; five sisters and four brothers-in-law, Donna Hayes, Jeanette and Ray Gose, Sharon Schmidt, Marlene and Ray Decker, Eileen Amundson, Bob Lee, David Domke.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. A prayer service will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Military honors will follow. Inurnment will be on Wednesday, July 1 at 2:30 p.m. in the Borth Cemetery.
If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.