Richard A. Burkard
Appleton - Richard A. Burkard, age 91, walked with God on earth and continued his walk with God in heaven on Oct 23, 2020. Richard was born in Sheboygan on March 26, 1929 to the late Raymond and Frances (Junker) Burkard. On June 20, 1953, he married Marie Schneider at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Kiel, WI. In June they celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.
A PRIVATE FAMILY service for just immediate family will be held at Blaney Funeral Home with Deacon Luis Sanchez officiating from St. Willebrord Parish in Green Bay. Burial will follow in the Allouez Catholic Cemetery with full military rites.
