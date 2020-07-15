Richard A. KellyAppleton - Richard Ashley Kelly passed July 11, 2020 in Outagamie County, Wisconsin, USA. Born on April 8th, 1932 to Leo Ashley Kelly and Irene Buckley Kelly, Richard was second of five siblings raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Richard is survived by his brother, Jim Kelly of Redmond, Washington, and sisters, Sally Ott of Appleton, WI, and Marijane Carne of New Smyrna Beach, Florida. He is also survived, loved and missed by his children, Kenny and Sandra, from his marriage to Ursula Ueltzhoffer Kelly and granddaughter Sophie who all currently reside in Germany and England. He was also dearly loved by his many nieces and nephews in Wisconsin.Richard, known lovingly as Dick, Uncle Dick, Dicky doo, and "U.D." (never as Rich), was tremendously loved as he impacted any in his sphere. He was a humorous and ardent intellectual, wholly individualistic, ever teaching and inspiring growth in those around him. Aside from making everyone smile daily at his humorous quips and thoughtful kindness, Dick was a talented clarinetist and always involved with playing music. He started a pep band in high school and continued a lifelong discipline of playing the clarinet. Dick switched from Catholic education in his early years to public education and continued to study and teach all his life. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Music and played in the UW Marching Band. His love of football and music coalesced when he traveled to California with the UW Marching band in the early '60's to play clarinet for the Rose Bowl.Raised in Milwaukee, WI and Mankato, MN, during the Great Depression, Dick looked out for his younger siblings and made generous efforts to make their lives comfortable and meaningful. Even after graduating UW to pursue his passion for music at Eastman School of Music in Rochester, NY, Dick returned to Wisconsin to rescue siblings in need and instead of completing his degree at Eastman, introduced his siblings to UW to be present in their lives.Upon be being drafted for the Korean War in 1950, Dick was stationed in Fort Lewis, Washington, and joined the Music corps on base who were needed to uplift the soldiers being sent overseas. He'd write home that boat load after boatload of soldiers set sail but he was still on American soil playing in the band to send them off --to his family's great comfort. His career continued with the US Dept of Defense as a literature teacher whereupon Dick lived in Hawaii, Midway Island, Okinawa, Japan, and Germany until his retirement. He spent his career teaching literature overseas whilst a bumper sticker on his Volkswagen read, "Hit me, I need the money."Living in Heidelberg, Germany, Dick and Ursula raised two children, Kenrich and Sandra. Dick retired alone to the United States once again to aid his siblings. In 1992, his sister, Sally, in Appleton, WI, had been suddenly widowed with several young children still at home. "Uncle Dick" moved in with the family to be a support and began many years of supporting, comforting, encouraging, teaching and inspiring the entire family. He still managed to play clarinet in the local bands, and, ever the teacher, prepared his nieces, nephews and community for university, or met their emotional needs throughout his life.His morning hugs will never be forgotten, and we all will remember his constant literary references intermixed in German and English. Ever in an impenetrable fog before coffee, and remarking that his coffee should be consumed immediately if not sooner, Uncle Dick, the One, the Only, the inimitable "U.D." spent hours of his daily routine perfecting his already impeccable laundry traditions. Perfectly pressed and starched, he always carried an elegant fragrance of fine soap.He imparted a love of classical music, intellectual exploration and literature to all around him. He shared himself generously and always knew the perfect thoughtful gift to give. He taught many to recite Shakespeare's Macbeth or T.S. Elliot's Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock…Although a self-dreaded octogenarian for whom the bell tolled…or as a player who strutted and fretted his hour upon the stage 'til the Eternal footman held his coat…he dared to eat a peach. He will be sorely missed.