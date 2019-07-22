Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Northam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard A. "Snork" Northam

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard A. "Snork" Northam Obituary
Richard A. "Snork" Northam

Appleton -

Richard A. Northam, "Snork", age 57, passed away unexpectedly — and no one knows why — on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton. He was born January 29, 1962 in Neenah, son of the late James and Patricia (Kaufert) Northam.

Snork married Tracy Wohlers on January 19, 1985. He was employed with Kimberly-Clark as a Machinist/Planner for 37 years.

Snork loved the outdoors and spending time "Up North" at the Wohlers' family cabin in Mountain, taking pontoon rides on Big Island Lake. He enjoyed riding around in his Kubota and was known to enjoy a Busch Light now and then. Snork just recently finished building his Dream Home and he was able to spend several nights on the front porch with his dogs, Karl and Klyde.

Survivors include his wife, Tracy; two children: Nicholas Northam, Mallory (Dustin) Dakin; two brothers: Mike (Karen) Northam, Tom "T-Bo" (Christi) Northam; a sister, Sue (Craig) Wooster; two favorite lads (nephews): Chuck (Sarah) Northam, Neal Northam; Uncle Souphound's two favorite nieces: Michaela (Ben) Otto, Mariah Schmidt-Johnson (Tyler Johnson); and numerous other family members.

T-Bo and Ricky Leibold will deeply miss their brother from another mother.

The Celebration of Life will be held at Noon on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home. The visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the hour of service. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, please make a donation to the .

Casual dress is a must and please wear your favorite T Shirt!

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 22 to July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
Download Now
postcrescent