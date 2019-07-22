|
Richard A. "Snork" Northam
Appleton -
Richard A. Northam, "Snork", age 57, passed away unexpectedly — and no one knows why — on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton. He was born January 29, 1962 in Neenah, son of the late James and Patricia (Kaufert) Northam.
Snork married Tracy Wohlers on January 19, 1985. He was employed with Kimberly-Clark as a Machinist/Planner for 37 years.
Snork loved the outdoors and spending time "Up North" at the Wohlers' family cabin in Mountain, taking pontoon rides on Big Island Lake. He enjoyed riding around in his Kubota and was known to enjoy a Busch Light now and then. Snork just recently finished building his Dream Home and he was able to spend several nights on the front porch with his dogs, Karl and Klyde.
Survivors include his wife, Tracy; two children: Nicholas Northam, Mallory (Dustin) Dakin; two brothers: Mike (Karen) Northam, Tom "T-Bo" (Christi) Northam; a sister, Sue (Craig) Wooster; two favorite lads (nephews): Chuck (Sarah) Northam, Neal Northam; Uncle Souphound's two favorite nieces: Michaela (Ben) Otto, Mariah Schmidt-Johnson (Tyler Johnson); and numerous other family members.
T-Bo and Ricky Leibold will deeply miss their brother from another mother.
The Celebration of Life will be held at Noon on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home. The visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the hour of service. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, please make a donation to the .
Casual dress is a must and please wear your favorite T Shirt!
