Richard Arens
West Lafayette, IN - Death the final frontier. This was the final voyage of Richard Arens. His 69-year mission to leave the world a better place than he found it had been accomplished. He led an adventure filled life and left behind a large and loving Arens civilization. He boldly went to his Father in Heaven, where all go at the end of a good life.
Richard's final adventure ended on March 27, 2020 at his home in West Lafayette, Indiana, surrounded by family. He passed peacefully, after a short battle with lymphoma, knowing that he was loved and cherished by all those who knew him.
His remaining earthly crew are his wife Kathleen of 43 years, his children, Virginia (David), James, Lena (Bard), Peter (Jana), Anna (Richard), his siblings, Charles (Shirley), Helen (Michael), Monica (Bill), David (Catherine), and eight cherished grandchildren.
He was welcomed into his new heavenly home by his parents Adrian and Virginia, brother Robert and sister Rose Mary.
No services are planned, but a Celebration of Life will be held later next year at Lakeview Cemetery in Ludington, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the and American Diabetes Association. And if you are able, support the American Red Cross through donating at your local blood drive. And when you are munching on that cookie and sipping the OJ, think of Richard. And for an obituary fitting Richard Arens' legendary storytelling, please go to www.soller-baker.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020