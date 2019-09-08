|
Richard "Purple Arnie" Arndt
Neenah - Richard "Purple Arnie" Arndt, age 71 of Neenah, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019. He was born in Clintonville to the late Leland and Ethel (Maxfield) Arndt on September 4, 1947.
Arnie was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, having served 18 months in Turkey. A mission he was most proud of. After his military service, Arnie worked for many years for PH Gladtfelter downtown Neenah, and subsequently spent many a happy hour at Under the Dome and Gord's. He enjoyed watching the Brewers and Badgers play but made sure to never miss an Indianapolis Colts game. He will be missed by many friends with whom he enjoyed games of sheephead, cribbage, and golf.
Arnie is survived by his daughter, Melissa (Paul) Anderson; by his sisters, Bonnie (Jim) Webb, and Lynn (Glenn) Graham; and by his close cousin, Kay Fleming; his half-brother, Jerry (Carol) Meyer; as well as by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Dean and Robert Meyer, and Patricia Fischer.
A memorial gathering for Arnie will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home, from 2:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M., at which time military honors will be performed. There will also be a private family service on Friday at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.
Westgor Funeral Homes
205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 8, 2019