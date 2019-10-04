|
Richard B. Van Handel
Appleton - Richard B. Van Handel, 86, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Richard will be held on Monday, October 7 at 11:00 am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1810 N McDonald Street, Appleton with Fr. Jack Mullarkey officiating. Family and friends may call at Brettschneider Trettin-Nickel Funeral Home, 606 N. Oneida Street, Appleton on Sunday, October 6 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm with a prayer service to conclude the evening. Visitation will resume the following day at church from 9:00 am until the time of service.
A full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of the Post Crescent
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Oct. 4, 2019