Services
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-7383
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
1810 N McDonald Street
Appleton, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
1810 N McDonald Street
Appleton, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard VanHandel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard B. VanHandel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard B. VanHandel Obituary
Richard B. Van Handel

Appleton - Richard B. Van Handel, 86, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Richard will be held on Monday, October 7 at 11:00 am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1810 N McDonald Street, Appleton with Fr. Jack Mullarkey officiating. Family and friends may call at Brettschneider Trettin-Nickel Funeral Home, 606 N. Oneida Street, Appleton on Sunday, October 6 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm with a prayer service to conclude the evening. Visitation will resume the following day at church from 9:00 am until the time of service.

A full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of the Post Crescent

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent