|
|
Richard Alan Bergman, 62, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton. The son of Robert and Carol (Mick) Bergman was born March 6, 1958, in Ashland, and was a graduate of White Pine High School in White Pine, MI. He enjoyed playing basketball and the trombone during high school. He later graduated from Michigan Tech with a business degree. He lived in Grand Rapids, MI, before moving to Wisconsin, where he settled in Neenah. Dick worked for Office Max for many years until his health concerns forced him to retire early.
On October 28, 2006, Richard married Karen Abel in Las Vegas. The couple had a large "pet family," and lived happily in Neenah. Richard was a devoted Packers fan, but enjoyed all sports. He especially enjoyed golfing with his friend, Bruce Flater, and was a member of the Appleton Curling Club. When he wasn't watching sports or golfing you could always find Dick watching the Big Bang Theory. He also loved to cook and every year he would make his famous BBQ ribs.
Survivors include his wife, Karen; one brother, Rob Bergman (Ella Cross); his special niece, Kari Jo, who was just like a daughter; niece, Anaka (Patrick) Collins, and their children: Nadine and Patrick; one nephew, Nils Bergman, and his son, Otto Bergman; his mother-in-law, Joan Abel; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Nancy Abel, Joe (Cheryl) Abel, Amy (Byron) Wickesberg, Gina (Todd) Abel, Mary (Kevin) Cropp, Tom (Denice) Abel, Diana (Joe) Miller, and Dan, Mike, Steve, Ben, and Scott Abel. He is further survived by Karen's numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends, and his pets Marley, Fluffers, Luna, Tigger, and Little Kitty. There will always be a special place in his heart for his Office Max family.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law, Robert Abel; one brother-in-law, Chuck Abel, one aunt, Ceil (Robert) Palm.
"To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die" - Thomas Campbell
Due to current state mandates regarding restrictions on social gatherings, the family will announce a celebration of Richard's life at a later date.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020