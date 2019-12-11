Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Girard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard C. Girard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard C. Girard Obituary
Richard C. Girard

Appleton - Richard "Dick" Girard passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the age of 79. Dick was born in Appleton on November 4, 1940, son of the late Florian "Jerry" and Alma (Grode) Girard. On November 22, 1969, he and Sandra Werner were united in marriage, and recently celebrated their 50th anniversary. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force, a past president of the Fox Valley Street Rod Association and founding member and past president of the Early Iron Street Rod Club.

Dick is survived by his wife: Sandy Girard of Appleton; a son: Jeremy (Chelsea) Girard and their daughter Ella; and a nephew: Gary Hoffman. He is also survived by Sandy's brothers and sisters: Steven Werner, Linda (Herb) Schwartz, Christine (Marty) Van Patten, William (Teresa) Werner, and Kathy (Don) Strom, along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, a brother: Robert Girard; a sister: Kathleen Hoffman; Sandy's parents: Carlton and Eleanor Werner; and a brother-in-law: Karl Werner.

A private service with military honors has been held for the comfort of the family.

For more information or to share a memory of Dick, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.

logo


logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent