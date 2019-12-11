|
|
Richard C. Girard
Appleton - Richard "Dick" Girard passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the age of 79. Dick was born in Appleton on November 4, 1940, son of the late Florian "Jerry" and Alma (Grode) Girard. On November 22, 1969, he and Sandra Werner were united in marriage, and recently celebrated their 50th anniversary. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force, a past president of the Fox Valley Street Rod Association and founding member and past president of the Early Iron Street Rod Club.
Dick is survived by his wife: Sandy Girard of Appleton; a son: Jeremy (Chelsea) Girard and their daughter Ella; and a nephew: Gary Hoffman. He is also survived by Sandy's brothers and sisters: Steven Werner, Linda (Herb) Schwartz, Christine (Marty) Van Patten, William (Teresa) Werner, and Kathy (Don) Strom, along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, a brother: Robert Girard; a sister: Kathleen Hoffman; Sandy's parents: Carlton and Eleanor Werner; and a brother-in-law: Karl Werner.
A private service with military honors has been held for the comfort of the family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019