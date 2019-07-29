|
Richard D. Peterson
Menasha - Richard D. Peterson, 84, of Menasha, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019. He was born on March 7, 1935 to the late Herbert Peterson and Myrtle Rouse in Niagara, WI.
Richard enjoyed bowling, woodworking, fixing and designing picnic tables. He was a ski jumper in his earlier years winning many medals and trophies. He served his country by enlisting in the U.S. Army for a number of years. Richard worked as a shipper for 38 years retiring from James River in 1997. He had also owned a bar as well.
Richard loved helping his family and friends and he will always be remembered by them as a fun loving guy.
Richard is survived by his wife of 58 years; Nancy, daughter; Kimberly Lipske (Perry Miller), four grandchildren; Randi Lakonen-Slomski (Jalmer), Tamara Lipske, Dante Lipske, Maranda Warbelton, eight great grandchildren, one sister; Mildred Smith, brother-in-law; Richard (Pat) Arndt, nieces and nephews; Sheryl, Beverly, Don, Jeff and Paula.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, daughter; Linda Peterson, father and mother-in-law; Lester and Magdalen (Moran) Arndt.
A memorial service will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 7:00 PM at VALLEY FUNERAL HOME 2211 N. Richmond St. Appleton, WI, with Pastor Mike Huff officiating. A visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until the service. Full military honors will follow.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 29 to July 31, 2019