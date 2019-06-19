Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
For more information about
Richard Dickow
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Dickow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Dick" Dickow


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard "Dick" Dickow

Neenah - Richard C. "Dick" Dickow, age 84 of Neenah, passed away late Monday, June 17, 2019. He was born to the late Luella and Richard Dickow, Sr. on May 17, 1935 and was always a big lover of sports. He will be remembered as a great Little League coach who loved hunting and watching the Packers. He and his wife, Barb, enjoyed bowling on a couple's league and taking annual trips to Las Vegas. Dick also never missed any of his grandchildren's sporting events.

Dick is survived by his two daughters, Debbie Dickow and Lori (Marty) Christensen; by his three grandsons: Jeff, Josh, and Jordan Christensen; and by his great-grandson, Malcolm, as well as by his sister, June Hanstedt. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; and by his sister, Audrey Bohm.

A Funeral Service for Dick will be held at 12:00 Noon, on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of service. Military Honors will follow. Dick will join Barb at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Westgor Funeral Homes

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
Download Now
postcrescent