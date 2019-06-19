|
Richard "Dick" Dickow
Neenah - Richard C. "Dick" Dickow, age 84 of Neenah, passed away late Monday, June 17, 2019. He was born to the late Luella and Richard Dickow, Sr. on May 17, 1935 and was always a big lover of sports. He will be remembered as a great Little League coach who loved hunting and watching the Packers. He and his wife, Barb, enjoyed bowling on a couple's league and taking annual trips to Las Vegas. Dick also never missed any of his grandchildren's sporting events.
Dick is survived by his two daughters, Debbie Dickow and Lori (Marty) Christensen; by his three grandsons: Jeff, Josh, and Jordan Christensen; and by his great-grandson, Malcolm, as well as by his sister, June Hanstedt. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; and by his sister, Audrey Bohm.
A Funeral Service for Dick will be held at 12:00 Noon, on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of service. Military Honors will follow. Dick will join Barb at Oak Hill Cemetery.
