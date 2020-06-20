Richard "Dick" E. SchelfhoutFreedom - Richard "Dick" E. Schelfhout, age 76, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his home with family by his side.Dick was born on October 25, 1943 in Appleton, son of the late Edmond and Hilda (Hafeman) Schelfhout. Dick worked at Miller Masonry for 40+ years. Then, together with his wife Sandy, son Scott and daughter-in-law Tara, and his nephew Brad DeCleene, started their own business known as Schelfhout & DeCleene Masonry Inc.Dick married Sandy Van Rossum on May 3, 1969 in Wrightstown and they soon started their family of raising 3 boys. Dick was a mason his whole life, he said, "I never felt like I was going to work." Dick also enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, fish fries with his family, attending the grandkids sporting events and the Tuesday morning breakfast club with his high school buddies.Dick always said, "Wife, we are so blessed, our kids live nearby. We get to be in business with our son Scott and his wife and his kids. We get to go to the same church with our son Chad his wife and kids. We are truly blessed."Dick is survived by his wife Sandy (Van Rossum) Schelfhout, two sons, Scott (Tara) Schelfhout, Freedom and their children Logan Maulick, Jada Maulick & Ethen Schelfhout; Chad (Monica) Schelfhout, Black Creek and their children Calvin, Ezra, Joshua, Jared, Carly and Peter. Dick is further survived by his brothers - Gene Schelfhout, Don Schelfhout, Jim (Arlene) Schelfhout, Joe (Sue) Schelfhout, sister Rose Reetz, nieces, nephews and many good friends.Dick was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter Kari Marie Janssen-Schelfhout, son Keith Schelfhout, sister Ann (Schelfhout) Martin, sister Lori (Schelfhout) Roepcke.Everything will be held Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Valley Funeral Home, 2211 N. Richmond St, Appleton. Visitation is 2:00 pm to 6:30 pm. The eulogy will be held from 6:30 - 7:00 pm with Pastor Jeremy Harris officiating.Tuesday, June 23, 2020 Dick will be laid to rest at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, East 41 Frontage Rd. (between Broadway St. and County Rd DDD off of Hwy 41 N) Kaukauna at 9:00 am.We the family would like to say how grateful we are to each of you for the part you shared in Dick's life.He said, "My life was great, my life was perfect" and we say Thank You!!!