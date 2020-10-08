Richard Edward Brege 'Dick'Richard 'Dick' Edward Brege was born on July 16, 1924. He was born and raised in Chicago, IL. Dick was a veteran of the Navy, having served in WWII. Places he served include Egypt, Jerusalem, Mozambique, South Africa, Brazil, Great Britain, Panama Canal and more. Following the service, he worked as a finish carpenter and often told stories of working on the Sears Tower. He married Doris (Hafemann-Deering) on Oct. 28, 1967. They lived in rural communities near Milwaukee and retired at age 65 to become apartment managers of Crocus Ct. Apartments in Greendale, WI. In 2004 they moved to Neenah to be closer to family, where they lived until fall of 2017. In retirement they enjoyed being active volunteers in their community at many places including the Thompson Community Center and Boys and Girls Club of Neenah. They next moved into the Veterans home in King, WI, where Doris passed on Jan. 23, 2018 and where Dick spent the remainder of his life. He was taken to heaven on Oct. 7, 2020 due to contracting Covid 19 at the age of 96.Dick was a generous person who loved to talk with anyone who would chat. He loved watching the Milwaukee Brewers and reading Westerns. He enjoyed to fish, travel and make wood projects for his family. On April 7 of 2011, with his grandson, Kyle, they were privileged to go on the Old Glory Honor Flight. In the fall of 2018, he was awarded a Quilt of Valor for obtaining numerous awards while serving in the Navy. He wore his WWII Veteran hat with great pride.Dick is survived by his step daughter, Bonnie Holtz, Greenville and Judy Kienow, Hortonville, step son-in-law, Don Knadle, Union Center; Brewers buddy, Kathy Mallman, Greenville; his sister, Betty Young, Tucson, AZ; beloved niece, Judy Wiggin, St. Germain; numerous other nieces and nephews. Gramps will be missed by his 11 grandchildren and spouses, more than 18 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren with one on the way.He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Cliff and Jim; sister, Carol; first wife, Helen; daughter, Gail, wife, Doris; stepdaughter Joan Knadle, stepson Keith Deering, step son-in-law, Harvey Kienow and great granddaughter Bethany.A heartfelt thanks to all the staff at the Veterans Home in King, WI. An extra thanks to the staff at Olson Hall 3rd floor (everyone from the nursing staff to the cleaning man, Tom Young he helped with laundry) who cared for him. We are thankful for Heartland Hospice and the Covid 19 unit workers who are putting themselves at risk daily to help others. Thank you for being with him when we were unable to be by his side on his journey home to heaven-you are all a blessing and a treasure.A Memorial Service for Dick will be held on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at 11 AM at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Greenville with Rev. John Qualmann officiating. Interment will take place in the church Cemetery with Military Honors, following the service. Visitation will begin at 10 AM directly at church. People who would like to watch a live stream of the service can click on a link on the church's website. A memorial fund is being established.