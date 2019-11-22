|
|
Richard G. Johnson
Waupaca - Richard Gray Johnson, age 71, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at his home in Waupaca, WI. He was born July 25, 1948 in Waupaca, WI; son of Richard E. and Maxine V. (Czeskleba) Johnson. He will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.
A graduate of Waupaca High School, Rick received his undergraduate degree from Harvard College and his Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War with tours of duty in Korea, Japan, the Philippines and Vietnam from June 10, 1970 until he was honorably discharged on March 31, 1976 in San Diego, CA. Rick began his general practice of law in Waupaca in a firm founded by his father and later served as in-house counsel for FNB Waupaca. He was the owner of Health & Fitness Headquarters in Waupaca and co-owner of Luv 2 Play in Appleton, WI.
Rick loved being outdoors, walking, hiking and climbing. He climbed mountains on several continents, but his favorite hikes were with friends in western Montana and northern Idaho. He was an ardent supporter of Fox Valley Technical College and enthusiastic Badger and Packer fan. He was a member of Shepherd of the Lakes Church and past president of the Waupaca County Bar Association, Waupaca Area Chamber of Commerce, Waupaca Country Club and Waupaca Curling Club. He was a past board member of Waupaca Bancorporation, First National Bank, the Board of Education for the School District of Waupaca and the Fox Valley Technical College Foundation.
Rick is survived by the mother of his children, Lynette Johnson of Waupaca; his two daughters, Erika (friend, Jeremiah) Johnson of Hortonville, WI and Caitlin (Adam) Benzshawel of De Pere, WI; and three grandchildren, Emma Carton, Paisley and Mason Benzshawel of De Pere, WI. He is further survived by four siblings, Nancy (Tony) Hamilton of Lake Forest, CA, James Johnson of Waupaca, WI, Susan (Keith Reingold) Johnson of Salmon Arm, B.C., Canada, and Stephen E. (Carole) Johnson of Waupaca, WI; niece and nephews, Kristin (Patrick) Flannery of Geneva, IL, Anthony Hamilton of Irvine, CA, Michael Johnson of Temecula, CA, and David Johnson of Oshkosh, WI; and special friends Tim Stewart and Randy O'Connell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Maxine Johnson, and a niece, Michelle Hamilton.
A Memorial Service will be on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca, WI. Pastor Dean Wheeler will officiate. A memorial visitation will be held on Monday evening, November 25th, from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at the Holly Funeral Home and again on Tuesday from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in the name of Richard G. Johnson. The Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019