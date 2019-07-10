Services
Richard Gordon Green


1943 - 2019
Richard Gordon Green Obituary
Richard Gordon Green

Tavares, FL - Richard Gordon Green, 76, of Tavares, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Born in Waukesha, Wisconsin, he moved to Tavares in 2006 from Neenah, Wisconsin. He worked in maintenance for Bergstrom Paper Company/P.H. Glatfelter and proudly served in the US Army. A military graveside service will be held for Richard at Florida National Cemetery at a later date. Full obituary and online guestbook available at www.hardenpauli.com Arrangements by Harden/Pauli Funeral Home, Eustis.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 10 to July 12, 2019
