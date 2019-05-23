|
|
Richard Gunther
Neenah/ Menasha - Richard P. Gunther, 81, passed away on May 21, 2019. Richard was born on March 28, 1938 to Wilbur and Esther (Zeininger) Gunther in Neenah. He married his high school sweetheart Barbara on May 2, 1959 at St. Mary Catholic Church. Richard worked for Gilbert Paper and then owned and operated Trio Refrigeration with friends before working and retiring from Central Temp in 2001. He loved fast cars especially mustang's and raced snowmobiles and motorcycles. Richard enjoyed his Fords and his Harleys.
Richard is survived by his daughter Kim (Shannon Hietpas) Gunther, a grandson Kyle Davey- Hietpas, his girlfriend Joanne Chapman, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Barbara Gunther, a half-brother Tom and his uncles Edward and Ethel Zeininger and Cy and Marion Gunther.
The memorial gathering for Richard will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the LAEMMRICH FUNERAL HOME, 312 Milwaukee St., Menasha. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the A.L.S. Association. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to his good friends Doug and Bob.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 23, 2019