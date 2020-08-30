Richard H. Breuer
Richard H. Breuer passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020 at the age of 95. Formerly from Oak Park, West Bloomfield and Commerce Township, Michigan. He was born in Toledo, Ohio and moved with his family to Detroit in 1928. A veteran of World War II, he graduated from Wayne State University where he was a member and President of the Mackenzie Honor Society and the Mu Beta Chi fraternity before becoming a 42 year employee of Ford Motor Company. After retirement he volunteered at both Henry Ford Hospital West Bloomfield and Channel 56 Public Television for over 25 years. He is survived by his wife of 70 years Phyllis; his two children, Gerald Breuer (Diane Cupps) and Nancy (Charles) Orenstein; two grandchildren, Elizabeth (Corey) Cohen and Stephanie Orenstein; and two great grandchildren, Abigail and Miles Cohen. He was pre-deceased by his sister Emily (Eli) Cutler and Morris "Toby" (Naomi) Breuer. Private graveside services Monday. Arrangements by The Dorfman Chapel, Farmington Hills, MI (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com