Richard H. Rohde

Appleton - Richard Henry Rohde, 63, of Appleton, WI. passed away peacefully on Friday, November 22, 2019. He was born in Appleton, November 16, 1956, son of the late Arthur and Mildred (LaRue) Rohde. Richard married Caren Hardt on May 18, 1979.

Richard is survived by his wife of 40 years, Caren; two daughters: Ellen Rohde and Abbey ( Jeff) Strachota; grandson, Sam Strachota; a sister; Mary (Mark) Pozolinski; brother in-law, David (Jere) Hardt; three nieces; Erin (Dan) Vande Hey, Kristin (Todd) Vorel, and Katie Hardt; and a nephew, Patrick Hardt.

Mass of Christian burial for Richard will be 10:30 AM on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH 404 W. LAWRENCE ST. APPLETON, with Fr. Jim Leary officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday morning at the church from 9:30 AM until 10:15 AM with Mass to follow at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, "just tons of prayers".

"The best husband, the best father, the best Grampie, and the best ThedaCare IT employee in the whole wide world".

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
