Richard Henry Van EyckAppleton - Richard Henry Van Eyck, age 87, Appleton, passed away on July 31, 2020. He was born November 11, 1932 in Little Chute to the late Albert and Dinah "Delia" (Vander Heiden) Van Eyck. He was a 1951 graduate of Kimberly High School. On September 19, 1951, he married Fay Ellen Bernhardt. Dick was employed by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for 38 years, retiring in 1989. He was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed playing golf.He is survived by his loving wife Fay; sister: Rose Ann Wynboom; brothers: Robert (Grace) Van Eyck and David (significant other Margaret) Van Eyck; sister-in-law: Sue Van Eyck; and many nieces, nephews and friends.He was preceded in death by sisters: Anna May (Merlin) Olson, Margaret Vander Wielen and Mary Lou Van Eyck; brother James Van Eyck; and brother-in-law Simon Wynboom.Funeral services for Richard will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at BRETTSCHNEIDER TERTTIN NICKEL FUNERAL CHAPEL, 606 N Oneida Street, Appleton, with Rev. Catherine Burnette officiating. Friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. In accordance with the Governor's mandate, masks must be worn inside the funeral home.