Richard Hoerning
New London - LTC Richard Hoerning left this earthly world to join His Lord and Savior in Heaven on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 after a long and sad illness.
He was born in Oshkosh, WI on May 23, 1931. His parents, Edward and Madeline (Henderson) Hoerning, preceded him in death as did his brothers, Robert (Joyce) Hoerning and Duane (Jeri) Hoerning.
Richard served 21 years in the U.S. Army with tours in Korea, Japan, Vietnam, two tours in Germany and various tours in the States.
After retiring with honors from the Army as a Lieutenant Colonel, Richard taught for 19 years in the Hortonville School District.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marlene (Kopitzke) Hoerning and his brother Gary (Sandy) Hoerning; four children: Brian (Joan) Hoerning, Kristin (Donald) Kudek, Suzanne (Kevin) Maloney, and Gina (Dale) Grove; eleven grandchildren: David Hoerning, Justine (Michael) Godfrey, Luke Hoerning; Matthew (Cristina) Kudek, Stephanie Kudek, Ryan Kudek; Erin (Diego) Maloney; Kyle (Jamie) Maloney; Lauren (Peter) Plagenz, Rebecca Grove, Joshua (Jemimah) Grove; eight great grandchildren; and an especially close sister and brother in law, Barb and Ray Gulbrand.
Due to the present restrictions on gatherings, there will be a private family service followed by full Military Honors at the gravesite.
Special thanks to the staff at Monarch Meadows and St. Joseph's, New London, and Compassus Hospice for the excellent and loving care Richard received.
For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord. Romans 8:38-39.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 13 to May 17, 2020