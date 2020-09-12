Richard HofstetterFremont - Richard W. Hofstetter, age 87, of Fremont, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Bethany Home in Waupaca. He was born on November 17, 1932 in Granville, WI, the son of the late Frank and Viola(Miller)Hofstetter. On August 16, 1950, Dick enlisted in the US Marine Corp.On June 9, 1956, Dick married Shirlee Brenner in Brookfield, WI. Dick worked in elevator construction for Northwestern Elevator in Milwaukee for over 40 years before retiring. He was a member of the American Legion Post 292 in Brookfield for 63 years, and helped organize the first competetive drill team during that time. After moving to Fremont, he would attend meetings with the Fremont-Wolf River American Legion Post 391. He was also a member of the Metz Ridgerunner Snowmobile Club for many years. Dick also enjoyed spending his time as a drummer and vocalist with the "World Famous Frankie Hofstetter and the MusicMakers" and loved to share many stories about their travels.Dick is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shirlee; four children, Rick Hofstetter, Waupaca; Sheri(Jim)Dow, Menomonee Falls, WI; Randy(Kym)Hofstetter, Weyauwega; and Stacy(Scott)Bartel, Weyauwega; five grandchildren, Kristine(Chris)Kleven, Trevor(Nicole)Hofstetter; SPC James(Carol)Dow; Annette Hanke; and Theresa(Kyle)McNulty; six great-grandchildren, Waylon, Colton, KayCee, Ben, Jacob and Jesse; his sister, Patsy(Leonard)Simoneau, Brookfield and a brother-in-law, Lee(Pris)Brenner, NV; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Sharon; brothers and sisters-in-law, Frank(Shirley)Hofstetter, Jerry(Bonnie)Hofstetter, Bobby(Elaine)Hofstetter, Gene(Stella)Sperb, and Gordon(Annie)SperbA Celebration gathering will be held on Saturday, September 19 from 12 noon- 4 PM at the Poygan Gun Club, W971 County Rd. HH, Fremont. A service of remembrance will take place at 1PM followed by military rites.