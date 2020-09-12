1/1
Richard Hofstetter
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Hofstetter

Fremont - Richard W. Hofstetter, age 87, of Fremont, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Bethany Home in Waupaca. He was born on November 17, 1932 in Granville, WI, the son of the late Frank and Viola(Miller)Hofstetter. On August 16, 1950, Dick enlisted in the US Marine Corp.

On June 9, 1956, Dick married Shirlee Brenner in Brookfield, WI. Dick worked in elevator construction for Northwestern Elevator in Milwaukee for over 40 years before retiring. He was a member of the American Legion Post 292 in Brookfield for 63 years, and helped organize the first competetive drill team during that time. After moving to Fremont, he would attend meetings with the Fremont-Wolf River American Legion Post 391. He was also a member of the Metz Ridgerunner Snowmobile Club for many years. Dick also enjoyed spending his time as a drummer and vocalist with the "World Famous Frankie Hofstetter and the MusicMakers" and loved to share many stories about their travels.

Dick is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shirlee; four children, Rick Hofstetter, Waupaca; Sheri(Jim)Dow, Menomonee Falls, WI; Randy(Kym)Hofstetter, Weyauwega; and Stacy(Scott)Bartel, Weyauwega; five grandchildren, Kristine(Chris)Kleven, Trevor(Nicole)Hofstetter; SPC James(Carol)Dow; Annette Hanke; and Theresa(Kyle)McNulty; six great-grandchildren, Waylon, Colton, KayCee, Ben, Jacob and Jesse; his sister, Patsy(Leonard)Simoneau, Brookfield and a brother-in-law, Lee(Pris)Brenner, NV; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Sharon; brothers and sisters-in-law, Frank(Shirley)Hofstetter, Jerry(Bonnie)Hofstetter, Bobby(Elaine)Hofstetter, Gene(Stella)Sperb, and Gordon(Annie)Sperb

A Celebration gathering will be held on Saturday, September 19 from 12 noon- 4 PM at the Poygan Gun Club, W971 County Rd. HH, Fremont. A service of remembrance will take place at 1PM followed by military rites.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Poygan Gun Club
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Service
01:00 PM
Poygan Gun Club
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lewin Funeral Home - Fremont
210 W. Main Street
Fremont, WI 54940
(920) 446-2288
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lewin Funeral Home - Fremont

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
April 11, 2020
Shirley & family: From one old-time elevator constructor to another --- we were very sad to hear of Dick's passing. Remember the music and good times --- Lee thought the world of Dick. Lee & Carol Cook
Lee Cook
April 9, 2020
My thoughts and prayers to family and friends of Dickie. He will be missed but always remembered with fond memories.
Jenny Theisen
April 7, 2020
We are so sad to hear of Uncle Dickie's passing, and feel sad for Auntie Shirlee and your whole family. He was a special man, and he most certainly will be missed. We are comforted to know he is playing the drums and singing with his dad, and all his brothers once again! What a time they must be having!!
God Bless you all,
Love David and Jean Hofstetter
David Hofstetter
April 7, 2020
We would like to express to the family how sorry we are for your loss. He was such a wonderful man , he will be missed by many... The family are all in our hearts and prayers... there are no words to express our sorrow for this great loss. We greatly appreciate all he has done for us.
Bill and Cherie Warzynski
Friend
April 7, 2020
My sincerest condolences to all family and friends! May his soul now soar amongst the Angels! May the hands of God hold this family close to help them heal!
RobinJean McMullen
Friend
April 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lisa and Owen Ramsey Backus
Friend
April 7, 2020
Sending sincere sympathy and hugs to you Auntie Shirlee and dear cousins and family. Uncle Dickie so special and so loved. He will be dearly missed.
Janene Finn
April 7, 2020
Sorry for the families loss.
Jim/Kim Kirsten
Friend
April 7, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers go out to auntie Shirlee and all of you kids. Uncle Dickie will be missed and was loved by many.
Ron and Gail Sperb
Family
April 7, 2020
Many, many memories, fishing, snowmobiling, hunting, at the end of the day Dick could be come an imaginative, detailed, humorous, story teller.
Jay and Donna Kopplin
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved