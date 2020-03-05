|
|
Richard J. Geurtz
Kaukauna - Richard J. Geurtz, age 90, died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center with his family at his side. He was born in Appleton on August 18, 1929 to the late Frank and Elizabeth (Schabo) Geurtz. Richard grew up in Kaukauna, attending both Holy Cross Elementary School and Kaukauna High School (class of 1947). He then went on to study engineering and graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Madison. While in Madison, he was a member of the R.O.T.C. and served in the U.S. Air Force following graduation. Richard married Nancy Reichenberger at Sacred Heart Parish in Oshkosh in 1965.
He worked for Wisconsin Bell and retired in 1986 at the age of 56. His years of retirement were longer than his years of work and they were most enjoyed with his family and friends and building things. In his younger years, Richard held a pilot license. He built his lake home, where his family enjoyed time together. Richard's kindness and gentleness prompted many long term friendships.
Richard is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy; daughters: Cathy (Rick) Dercks, Kaukauna; and Elizabeth Geurtz, Appleton; grandchildren: Hope, Paige, Grant, Kyra, Aleea, Nadia, and Tyrese; great grandchild, K'yana; sisters: Joan Ladwig, Mary (Larry) Sharron, and Margaret (Roger) Driessen; and brother-in-law, Gary Reichenberger.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Frank and LaVona Reichenberger; and brother-in-law, Tom Ladwig.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at HOLY CROSS PARISH (309 Desnoyer St. Kaukauna) from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. with Mass at 11:00 a.m. The Rev. Msgr. James Vanden Hogen will officiate. Military honors, conducted by the Kaukauna V.F.W. Post 3319 and American Legion Post 41, will immediately follow. Committal Holy Cross Cemetery. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020