Services
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-7383
Funeral Mass
Private
To be announced at a later date
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Kohl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. Kohl


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard J. Kohl Obituary
Richard J. Kohl

Appleton - 85, Our beloved father and grandfather, Richard Kohl, joined our mother in heaven on May 5, 2020.

Dad was born in Appleton to the late Norman and Louise (Ertle) Kohl on May 10, 1934. He graduated from Appleton West High School and later proudly joined the United States Army and served our country in the Korean War. Dad worked for American Can and the Appleton Area School District until his retirement in 1996. He married our late mother Marilyn Ducat on July 13, 1957.

Dad and Mom loved spending time with family at their cabin on Blue Lake Mountain and Lake Helen. They also enjoyed car trips to the U.P. to see the seasonal colors and the Mackinaw Bridge. Dad was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and NASCAR racing.

He is survived by his three children: David (Amy Salentine) and his children Katelyn and Jillian, Sharon (Steve Kozak) and their son Ben and Jerry (Kim) and their children Hannah and Adam.

Dad will be dearly missed. The family will have a private mass and plan a celebration of life at a later date.

The Kohl family would like to thank the staff of Brewster Village, Ruth and Randy Voss, Scott and Lisa Semrau and the neighbors who have been so generous with their time and loving care.

logo


logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 9 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent