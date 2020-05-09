|
|
Richard J. Kohl
Appleton - 85, Our beloved father and grandfather, Richard Kohl, joined our mother in heaven on May 5, 2020.
Dad was born in Appleton to the late Norman and Louise (Ertle) Kohl on May 10, 1934. He graduated from Appleton West High School and later proudly joined the United States Army and served our country in the Korean War. Dad worked for American Can and the Appleton Area School District until his retirement in 1996. He married our late mother Marilyn Ducat on July 13, 1957.
Dad and Mom loved spending time with family at their cabin on Blue Lake Mountain and Lake Helen. They also enjoyed car trips to the U.P. to see the seasonal colors and the Mackinaw Bridge. Dad was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and NASCAR racing.
He is survived by his three children: David (Amy Salentine) and his children Katelyn and Jillian, Sharon (Steve Kozak) and their son Ben and Jerry (Kim) and their children Hannah and Adam.
Dad will be dearly missed. The family will have a private mass and plan a celebration of life at a later date.
The Kohl family would like to thank the staff of Brewster Village, Ruth and Randy Voss, Scott and Lisa Semrau and the neighbors who have been so generous with their time and loving care.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 9 to May 10, 2020