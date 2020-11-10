Richard James SheehyKaukauna - Richard James "Dick" Sheehy, 83, passed into eternal life on Saturday, November 7th 2020 at St. Paul's Elder Care in Kaukauna.He was born on October 12th, 1937 to Patrick and Rose (Gartmann) Sheehy in Manitowoc. Dick grew up in Manitowoc and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1955. He went on to graduate in 1959 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin, where he was active in the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity.Dick's began his career with the Electro-Motive Division of General Motors in LaGrange, Illinois. He then spent the bulk of his career as an engineer and department supervisor at the Manitowoc Company from 1966 to 1985, where his work focused on design of cranes and other heavy equipment. During this time he also operated a small hobby farm in Reifs Mills, raising crops ranging from peas and beans to barley and winter wheat. His engineering career also included roles at manufacturers including Empire Generator, the Gehl Company, Pierce Manufacturing, and Leach.Dick married Dorothy Mueller on October 19th, 1996 at St. Pius X in Appleton.Dick enjoyed fishing and the outdoors and took a great interest in trains, Great Lakes shipping, and photography. He traveled extensively with Dorothy, visiting Alaska and Italy and climbing Machu Picchu in Peru at the age of 73. He also visited Honduras and Nicaragua as a construction volunteer on church missions. A lifelong devout Roman Catholic, Dick was active in many parish activities including the Men's Society and Kenaniah Choir at St. Pius X. He was also honored for his leadership in the 40 Days for Life Committee in the Fox Cities area.Dick was known for his unique sense of humor, which was often dry - in fact he was often the only one in on the joke. He also took great pride in his family's Irish heritage and genealogy and was active in the Friends of St. Patrick's society of Maple Grove, Wisconsin.Dick is survived by his wife, Dorothy Mueller Sheehy; sons Patrick (Melissa) Sheehy of Mount Juliet, Tenn., Joseph (Caroll) Sheehy of Alexandria, Va., and Matthew (Cheryl) Sheehy of Fond du Lac; daughter Mary (Jeffrey) Kahler of Mount Calvary; daughter-in-law Jenny (Steven) Sheehy-Rindt of West Bend; step-daughter Carolyn (John) Machurick of Kaukauna; and step-son Jon (Wendy) Mueller of Appleton. He is also survived by his grandchildren Ryan, Dylan, MacKenzie, Madelyn, Sean, Hayden, Seamus, Archer, Liam, Max (Michelle), Michaela, James, and Alex, his beloved niece Brigid (Shane) Saah, and the mother of his children, Jeanne Csuy.He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Laura Ann Hewes, and his son Michael.The Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Parish, 500 W. Marquette St. Appleton, with the Rev. James Jugenheimer officiating. Dick's family will receive relatives and friends at the church on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. Service to follow. Interment will be held at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Maple Grove, WI.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Pius X parish in Appleton and St. Paul's home in Kaukauna. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff and caregivers at St. Paul's who supported Dick in his last years of life.