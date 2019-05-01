Services
St Matthias Parish
9306 W Beloit Rd
Milwaukee, WI 53227
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:45 PM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
9306 W. Beloit Rd
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 3, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
9306 W. Beloit Rd
Richard John Chapman

Richard John Chapman Obituary
Richard John Chapman

Appleton - Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, April 28, 2019, age 70 years. Beloved husband of Diane (nee Sowinski). Dear father of Trevor (Theresa) and Jason (Danelle) Chapman. Loving grandfather of Evelyn, Amelia and Henry. Brother of Charlene Chapman Madden, Kristyne Olson and James (Carol) Chapman. Also survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends. Visitation Friday, May 3rd, 2019 at St. Matthias Catholic Church (9306 W. Beloit Rd) 4PM - 5:45PM with Mass of Christian Burial at 6PM. Internment Holy Cross Cemetery. Retired employee of Jason Industrial. Member of Knights of Columbus Council #1838 and 4th Degree Assembly #1199. Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis, WI serving the family. (414) 546-4342. For condolences bvfh.net.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 1, 2019
