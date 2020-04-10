|
Appleton - Dick Edge, age 92, died on April 9, 2020 in Appleton from complications following a fall.
Richard Joseph Edge was born September 8, 1927 in Milwaukee, WI the son of Kenneth and Cecelia (Ketter) Edge. He was a 1945 graduate from Appleton High School, served as an Army aerial cartographer over the Pacific in 1945-1946, and attended UW-Fox Valley Extension in 1946-1947 before apprenticing as a weaver at the Appleton Wire Works in 1948. One fall day in 1948, Dick returned home from work and told his parents that he met a girl in the shop's lab who lit up the room with her smile. Phyllis H Noffke and Dick were married on June 16, 1951 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Appleton, WI. Little had the newly married couple known that the boisterous wedding charivari provided by the neighborhood children foretold a future noisy serenade as 6 children were born into the Edge Family. "It was perfect", Dick recalled many good years later.
Dick brought the freedom, wonder and high jinks of his younger years forward into a family life of outdoor adventure (fishing, hunting, hiking, canoeing, x-country skiing, the Lakewood cottage!), intellectual curiosity (National Geographic magazine mandatory reading and storytelling mandatory listening) and conversely as these things often turn out, protective oversight (with the careful guidance of the St Therese and St Thomas More communities). He was a proud and dedicated craftsman saddened as eventually his hard-earned skills as a wire weaver became redundant and replaced by plastics and automation in the paper industry. He found employment in insurance, office supply sales and home painting businesses to round off his career but not before his weaving talents contributed to the production of fabrics NASA astronauts would wear to the moon.
In love, he leaves his children: Ellen (Jim Snyder) Edge, Mike (Kris) Edge, Cathy (John) Rosebush, Mary Beth (Greg) Fischer, Steve (Shawn) Edge, Greg (Michelle) Edge; his grandchildren: Jaymes (Sarah) Seidler, Christopher (Bekah) Seidler, Steven Seidler , Brandon Snyder, Kali (Adam) London, Kenneth (Madelyn) Edge, John Rosebush III, Christina (Steven Assie) Rosebush, Andrew Fischer, Eric Fischer, Jacob Edge, Joseph Edge, Devin Edge, Maggie Edge, Tessa Edge; his great grandchildren: Derek and Nora Seidler, Mykaela Collins, Jaymes and Ryan Seidler, Sebastian Seidler, Messiah London; his sister: Mary Vogel; his sisters-in-law: Sr. Suzanne Noffke, Judy Noffke; brothers-in-law: Larry (Joanne) Noffke, Tom (Lidia) Noffke, Steve (Jean) Noffke.
Dick was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Phyllis; his parents, Ken & Cele Edge; his parents-in-law, Harry and Minny(Kemps) Noffke; his sister, Jane Janes; his sister-in-law, Doris Carlson; his brothers-in-law: Jim Noffke, Ray Janes, Larry Vogel and Ken Carlson.
A memorial service will be arranged at a later date. Interment will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Appleton.
