Richard Joseph Van Drunen
Kimberly - Richard J. Van Drunen, age 81, of Kimberly, passed away peacefully at his home on March 4, 2019. He was born on December 2, 1937, son of the late Adrian and Jennie (Stuyvenberg) Van Drunen. He graduated from Kimberly High School, class of 1956 and from St. Norbert College in 1960. Richard was a teacher at several high schools and influenced the lives of many students throughout his years of teaching, many of which still kept in contact with him. He was a member of Holy Spirit Parish in Kimberly.
Richard is survived by his nieces: Susan Gelling and Patricia (Jeff) Wildenberg; great niece, Ashley (Josh) Zorn; great-great nephews: Owen and Hudson Zorn; and many cousins and their families in Holland.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Adrian and Jennie; a sister, Geraldene Van Drunen; brothers: Vincent (Delores) Van Drunen and John (Betty) Van Drunen; and several special friends.
Per Richards wishes, a private family burial will take place at Holy Name Cemetery, Kimberly. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The Van Drunen family would like to thank many people for the care given to Richard: the staff at Ascension Hospice, especially Laurie and Tracy, the many Home Instead caretakers who helped keep Richard at home, the folks at Holy Spirit Parish for the many visits, Bill from St. Thomas More for bringing weekly communion, and his neighbors, especially Lennie and Ellen Opsteen and their son Christopher for always lending a helping hand when needed. Without all of your help, this wouldn't have been possible. Thank you.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 10, 2019